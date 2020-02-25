🔥Brooklyn Beckham calls Nicola Peltz the 'love of my life' on Instagram🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Brooklyn Beckham and girlfriend Nicola Peltz are reportedly getting pretty serious.

The aspiring photographer, 20, and his actress girlfriend, 25, attended Paris Fashion Week hand-in-hand on February 25, sparking rumors that an engagement could be in the near future.

The Mirror reported that Brooklyn, who is the oldest child of Victoria and David Beckham, “is believed to be head-over-heels in love and planning to pop the question.”

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in an Instagram story from February 25, 2020 (Instagram)

Brooklyn and Nicola were first linked in October 2019, but they waited until January 2020 to make things Instagram official. Since then, the couple has regularly shared photos together and can be seen commenting on each other’s posts even more frequently.

Their most recent social media post came via Brooklyn’s Instagram story on February 25, where he shared a photo of them cozied up together with the caption, “Love of my life.” He and Nicola were photographed that same day at the Saint Laurent show, holding hands and posing together in head-to-toe black.

David, Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham attend Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2018 (Getty Images)

In his Instagram story, Brooklyn also shared a video of himself having a casual meal with his mom. While Nicola couldn’t be seen in the quick clip, a source told Heat that she reportedly approves of Brooklyn’s relationship with the Instagram model.

“After his last relationship [with model Hana Cross], Victoria is just so happy that Brooklyn is with someone who she considers the perfect match for him,” the source said, adding, “She just doesn’t think he could find anyone more perfect.”