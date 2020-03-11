🔥Broken Tottenham squad will test Daniel Levy's resolve over his vision for the future🔥

When Jose Mourinho took the Tottenham job in November, he cited Daniel Levy’s “vision for the club” as “one of the most important reasons” for his decision.

Mourinho — according to his camp, at least — had overtures from elsewhere, including Real Madrid, but he was convinced by Levy’s ambitious sales pitch.

What the chairman’s “vision” involves and what Spurs fans can realistically expect for the duration of Mourinho’s three-and-a-half year contract should become clearer in the summer after Tuesday night’s defeat here underlined how rapidly the club’s fortunes have fallen.

As the hosts ran down the clock in the Red Bull Arena and it became increasingly clear that there was to be no repeat of Lucas Moura’s iconic feat in Amsterdam, it was easy to wonder how long it would be before Tottenham return to this vaunted stage.

Spurs were thoroughly outclassed by their upstart opponents, who enjoyed the greatest night of their 11-year history, and the scoreline might have been worse had the hosts turned the screw after Marcel Sabitzer’s double had given them a 2-0 lead inside 21 minutes.

Emil Forsberg eventually added a third to make it 4-0 on aggregate.

Mourinho conceded it would be “very, very difficult” to return to the Champions League next season and another defeat to fifth-placed Manchester United on Sunday could all but end this wretched season.

The Spurs boss reiterated that a major overhaul in the summer is unnecessary, however, and said his side would improve when their cohort of walking wounded return to fitness, which will be too late to save this season.

Jose Mourinho looks on as Tottenham’s decline continues in Leipzig on Tuesday night (AFP via Getty Images)

“I know that automatically our team would improve next season with these players,” said Mourinho, who was missing no fewer than six first-teamers on Tuesday night and claimed the entire Leipzig bench would make his starting XI.

Spurs, however, have been stuttering since January 2019, long before Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko succumbed to injury at Southampton on New Year’s Day and Heung-min Son and Steven Bergwijn joined them in the treatment room.

Inaction in the transfer market while they focused on finishing their magnificent £1.2billion stadium has left Tottenham’s squad stale, substandard and broken.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has effectively ruled out a summer of heavy spending (AFP via Getty Images)

As former player turned pundit Jermaine Jenas pointed out on Tuesday night, it is time for the club’s hierarchy to show they are the big club they claim they want to be, by building a squad to match their world-class stadium and training ground.

Mourinho has consistently talked up the quality of his players since succeeding Mauricio Pochettino but it has been clear for some time that the “painful rebuild” called for by the Argentine last summer is unavoidable if Spurs are to continue to challenge in the upper echelons of the Premier League and Champions League in the immediate future.

Pochettino pointed out that Spurs did not have the furniture to match their magnificent new house and, as things stand, they are in danger of starting next season with the best stadium in the world but the seventh or eighth best squad in the country.

Speaking to the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust last week, Levy effectively ruled out a summer of big spending and said Mourinho’s budget would be hit if the club fail to qualify for a fifth consecutive season of Champions League football, as is increasingly likely.

At the very least, Spurs desperately need two new full-backs, a centre-half and a true holding midfielder — having failed effectively to replace Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose, Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama in recent seasons — and Mourinho will not countenance starting another campaign without a deputy for Kane, particularly while he considers 18-year-old Troy Parrott “not ready”.

Convincing Harry Kane to stay at Spurs would be a huge challenge without Champions League football (Getty Images)

Kane’s own contentment with the direction of the club is increasingly the elephant in the room and keeping the England captain onside during the looming period of transition will be every bit as important as signing the right players.

Kane will be 27 and entering his prime at the start of next season, and he has consistently said he wants to win trophies and play at the highest level.

In the Champions League, he has truly found his level after reaching 20 goals in just 24 appearances back in November — faster than any player in history.

There is no way Kane will want to drop into the Europa League and, given his insatiable desire for minutes, goals and silverware, he is not the type to appreciate a year off European competition altogether, which is a distinct possibility if Spurs’ free-fall continues.

At the very least, Kane will seek assurances from Levy and Mourinho that the club are committed to doing everything possible to return to competing for the League title and Champions League, as they were under Pochettino.

For Levy, it will be another crucial sales pitch but Kane, who is at the peak of his powers, may be harder to convince of his “vision” than an out-of-work Mourinho.