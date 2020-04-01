Broadband speeds down 19% in St. Louis due to surging demand

ST. LOUIS — If you thought that your web browsing had slowed a bit lately, you’re right.A boost in internet use caused by people trying to work or keep up with schoolwork from home amid the coronavirus outbreak cut broadband speeds in St. Louis by 19% from March 22 to 28, a broadband information website said Wednesday.A BroadbandNow analysis of download speeds in the top 200 U.S. cities showed that 59% were showing “signs of potential network strain,” up from 44% the prior week.Kansas City was down 26%, Chicago was down 21% and Springfield, Missouri, was down 23%, according to BroadbandNow. Download speed in all of those cities dipped below 25 megabits per second, which is the Federal Communications Commission’s definition of broadband. St. Louis is still above that. The FCC says students and telecommuters might need speeds of 5 to 25 megabits per second, and 25 megabits per second is necessary for streaming ultra high-definition 4K video.Upload speeds were also slowing in those cities, as well as in St. Louis and 72% of cities surveyed. Upload speeds can affect the quality of voice and video calls over the internet, as well as speed in uploading to cloud storage and sending attachments in emails.Companies including Netflix and YouTube said they were making changes in response to increased demands in Europe weeks ago. Netflix said on March 21 that it was able to reduce network traffic for its service by 25% with little to no decrease in video quality. It said it would do the same in areas facing shelter-in-place orders, at the request of individual internet service providers. Standard-definition video uses about one gigabyte of data per hour, Netflix said, with high-def video tripling that.YouTube said it would make standard-definition the default option for videos. Internet service providers like AT&T have agreed to boost speeds, but they’ve also lifted caps on the amount of data subscribers use.Dozens of companies have also pledged to waive late fees and not cut off service to consumers or small businesses that can’t pay their bills due to the pandemic.BroadbandNow says 77% of Missouri residents and 89% of Illinois residents have access to broadband.

