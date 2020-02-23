🔥Brixton Hill hit-and-run: Man charged after woman, 20, killed in south London🔥

A man has been charged with causing the death of a 20-year-old woman who was hit and killed by a car during a police pursuit.

Anisha Vidal-Garner, 20, died after being hit on Wednesday in Brixton Hill, with paramedics declaring her dead at the scene.

Scotland Yard previously said Ms Vidal-Garner, from Epping, was hit by a car which sped off after officers signalled for it to stop.

Quincy Anyiam, 26, was charged with failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision, dangerous driving, and causing death by dangerous driving on Saturday evening.

Anyiam will appear before Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Debris from the crash could be seen on the road (Lucy Young)

Witnesses to the fatal crash said that Ms Vidal-Garner had been with her boyfriend and a friend before she died.

One person told the Standard: “I called the ambulance as soon as I saw what happened.

“Her boyfriend and her best friend were there with her — he was in total shock, trying to hold it together.”

The incident has been reported to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as a matter of course.