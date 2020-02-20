🔥Brixton crash: Woman dies hit-and-run collision with car that had sped off from police in south London🔥

A woman in her twenties has died in a hit-and-run crash involving a car that had just sped off from police in south London.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by the vehicle in Brixton Hill on Wednesday night.

Police had earlier signalled for the car to pull over but it sped off.

A short time later the same vehicle was involved in the fatal collision at about 9.45pm, police said.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said officers were not pursuing the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The car did not stop at the scene following the smash but was later found abandoned nearby.

“The car sped off from police and was then involved in a collision with a pedestrian,” a Met Police spokesman said in statement.

“The car did not stop at the scene.

“The car was found abandoned nearby and enquiries are ongoing to trace the occupants.

“A woman in her twenties died at the scene. Officers are in the process of informing all her next of kin.”

It was not immediately clear why police initially attempted to signal for the car to pull over.