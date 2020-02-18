Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes heading to the Pageant

1 of 2

Brittany Howard performs on stage at AfroPunk 2019, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

Brittany Howard (of Alabama Shakes) is at the Pageant with a show on June 18; show time is at 8 p.m.Vagabond is also on the bill.Tickets are $40-$50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.Get more information at thepageant.com.

The big show is June 27 at the Dome at America’s Center.

Ozzy Osbourne had ben scheduled for the venue in 2019 but the tour was called off as well so he could recover from a fall.

The group is the subject of the hit Broadway play “Jersey Boys” known for songs like “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Walk Like a Man.”

Gary Mule Deer is also on the bill. The show is a stop on “The Americana Tour.”

Steely Dan consists of Donald Fagen; Walter Becker died in 2017.

The Isley Brothers’ concert was full of classics, theirs and others, along with audience participation over the two full hours.

Hit Fox television show “The Masked Singer” is hitting the road with summer with a tour coming to Stifel Theatre on June 6.

This is the band’s third album with its most current lead singer Todd La Torre, who replaced Geoff Tate, who fell out with his former bandmates.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s new album “Reunions” will be released May 15. The first single is “Be Afraid.”