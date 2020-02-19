🔥Brits winners 2020 in full: Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy bag awards🔥

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish and Dave were among the winners at the 2020 Brit Awards.

The action-packed ceremony had a focus on performances this year but crowned winners in eight categories inbetween the standout star turns.

Capaldi was the only act to win more than one award, taking home Song of the Year for Someone You Loved and Best New Artist.

Mabel won Best Female Solo Artist while Stormzy took home the Male Solo Artist before taking to the stage for a show-stopping rendition of a mash-up of tracks.

The Brit Awards 2020: Red Carpet – In pictures

Having delivered the most-talked about performance of the night, South Londoner Dave won Album of the Year for Psychodrama.

See the full list of winners below…

Male solo artist – Stormzy

Female solo artist – Mabel

Song of the year – Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

Best group – Foals

Best new artist – Lewis Capaldi

Album of the year – Dave – Psychodrama

International male solo artist – Tyler, The Creator

International female solo artist – Billie Eilish