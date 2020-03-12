The latest headlines in your inbox

Tens of thousands of Britons were scrambling to get home from Italy today as it was announced that all shops except food stores and pharmacies will close in an attempt to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said bars, restaurants, hairdressers and non-essential company departments would also shut as the number of infections and deaths continue to rise, with 827 recorded fatalities.

The Foreign Office has recommended that UK tourists fly home while they can, with a few commercial flights still available following the near-total shutdown of air travel to and from Italy.

Alexandra Coates, from Teesside, is in Rome and said she was desperate to leave after Jet2 cancelled her return flight.

Italy: Coronavirus – In pictures

She added: “We’ve been told that from tomorrow until April 3 everywhere has to shut including hotels, so today is our last chance of getting home… If we don’t get on this Ryanair flight I don’t know what we will do.”

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “Airline schedules are subject to change and some flights are being cancelled.

“We therefore advise all remaining British tourists in Italy to contact their airline operators to arrange return to the UK as soon as possible.”

Britons who were stranded for five days on virus-hit cruise ship the Grand Princess off California arrived back in the UK last night.

Medics were on hand to greet the government-chartered plane carrying 135 passengers as it landed in Birmingham.

Michelle Bissell, from Kent, whose mother Jackie was on board, said today: “I’m just relieved she’s back in the country. I’ve just been to two supermarkets to stock up, so she can self-isolate for two weeks.”