🔥Brits Rising Star: Every singer and performer who's won the award🔥

British singer-songwriter Celeste has won the 2020 Rising Star award at the Brits.

It’s hard to imagine a time when the likes of Adele and Sam Smith weren’t yet international superstars, but they are in fact both past winners of the award.

Since its conception in 2008, a plethora of artists – many of whom have gone on to achieve major music industry success – have been given the prestigious accolade.

Here, we take a look at all the past winners…

Celeste has won the 2020 Rising Star award (BBC Sound of 2020)

What is the Rising Star Award and how is the winner decided?

First awarded in 2008, the Brits’ Rising Star award (previously named the Critics’ Choice award) was created to celebrate upcoming artists in the music industry.

The winners and nominees are all British artists, and are voted for by the academy and its members, which is comprised of publishers, record labels, agents and previous winners.

Adele – 2008

Adele was the first winner of the award in 2008 (PA)

Two years after graduating from Brit School, London-born singer Adele won the Rising Star award – making her the inaugural artist to win the category.

Duffy and Foals were also nominated for the award.

That same year, the star also won the BBC Sound accolade.

Her debut album, 19, not only soared to the top of charts upon its release, but is also a certified eight times platinum record.

In February 2020, Adele confirmed she will be releasing a much-anticipated new album.

Florence and the Machine – 2009

Florence and the Machine won in 2009 (PA)

Going up against Little Boots and White Lies, Florence and the Machine won the Rising Star award in 2009.

That year, Florence Welch and her band released their debut studio album entitled Lungs, which held the number two position for five weeks in the UK charts.

Like Adele, Florence and the Machine also won the BBC Sound award in 2009.

Florence also went on to win British Female Solo Artist, British Breakthrough Act and British Album of the Year at the 2010 Brit Awards.

Ellie Goulding – 2010

Ellie Goulding won the award aged 22 (PA)

At just 22 years old, the Hereford-born singer beat dance-pop duo Delphic and Marina & The Diamonds to be crowned 2010’s Rising Star.

The next year, Goulding was nominated for a further three Brit Awards, and won the category for British Female Solo Artist.

Her debut LP, Lights was released in February 2010, including hits like Starry Eyed and Guns and Horses.

The star then released an updated version of the album, Bright Lights, which included six new tracks.

Jessie J – 2011

Jessie J has also won the Rising Star Award (PA)

Essex-born singer Jessie J first broke through with her pop hit Do It Like A Dude, after graduating from Brit School in 2006 – along with Adele, Leona Lewis and more.

In 2011, Jessie J won the Rising Star award, with James Blake coming runner up and The Vaccines coming third.

Similarly to her Rising Star predecessors, Jessie J then went on to be nominated for three Brit Awards the following year, although she did not claim victory in those categories.

Emeli Sandé – 2012

Emlie Sandé won the award in 2012 (PA)

Since winning the 2012 Rising Star Award, Emeli Sandé has gone on to be awarded an MBE and has ten international awards under her belt.

The same year she won the Rising Star category, Emeli Sandé also bagged herself the Brit for British Female Solo Act.

In 2013, her debut album Our Version of Events received the Brit for British Album of the Year.

Tom Odell – 2013

The Another Love hitmaker won in 2013 (PA)

Another Love hitmaker Tom Odell won the award back in 2013, with AlunaGeorge and Laura Mvula as runners up.

The following year, Odell was nominated for British Male Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act – though failed to bag the awards.

At the end of 2018, Tom released his third studio album, Jubilee Road.

Sam Smith – 2014

Sam Smith won the 2014 Rising Star award (PA)

Sam Smith won the Rising Star award next, winning over Ella Eyre and Chloe Howl.

Smith rose to fame in 2012, when they featured on Disclosure’s anthem, Latch.

Two years later, they went on to win the Oscar for the James Bond theme, Writing’s On The Wall.

Sam also performed at last year’s Brits with Calvin Harris, singing Promises.

James Bay – 2015

James Bay beat Years & Years and George the Poet in 2015 (PA)

Years & Years and George the Poet both dipped out on the Rising Star award in 2015, with singer-songwriter James Bay claiming the prize.

A year prior to his big Brits win, Bay released his single Hold Back the River, which became a platinum record, then went on to release his debut album entitled Chaos and the Calm.

Jack Garratt – 2016

Jack Garratt went on to win in 2016 (PA)

Buckinghamshire-born singer-songwriter Jack Garratt went on to win the prize in 2016.

He went up against Frances and Izzy Bizu.

Rag’n’Bone Man – 2017

Rag’n’Bone Man won the Rising Star award in 2017, and performed at last year’s star-studded event (PA)

Rag’n’Bone Man (whose real name is Rory Graham) was awarded the accolade over Dua Lipa and Anne-Marie in 2017.

His debut record Human and the album of the same namesake was released in 2016.

He then went on to collaborate with Calvin Harris, and their track Giant stayed at number two in the UK charts for seven consecutive weeks.

The pair also performed the hit at last year’s Brit Awards.

Jorja Smith – 2018

Jorja Smith also performed with Stormzy at the 2018 Brit Awards (PA)

Beautiful Little Fools singer Jorja Smith was awarded the prize in 2018.

She went up against Mabel and Stefflon Don.

The following year, Jorja won the Brit Award for British Female Solo Artist.

Sam Fender – 2019

Sam Fender was last year’s winner (PA)

Last year, the award singer and actor, Sam Fender, who beat Lewis Capaldi and Mahalia.

The Play God hitmaker also entered the UK album charts that same year at number one.