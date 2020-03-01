🔥Brits quarantined in Tenerife hotel allowed to return to UK if they test negative for coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Britons who are quarantined in a Tenerife hotel will be allowed to return home to the UK if they test negative for coronavirus, holiday operator Tui said.

Holidaymakers at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace had previously been told they would have to remain in isolation at the hotel until March 10, after at least four tourists were diagnosed with Covid-19.

But travel group Tui said on Saturday that they are making arrangements for guests who test negative for the virus to travel back to the UK.

It comes as the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK climbed to 23 on Saturday after the first Brit died of the virus in Japan.

Brits have been quarantined in the hotel in Tenerife (AP)

A Tui spokeswoman said: “We can confirm Tui UK customers staying at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace in Tenerife have received notification from Public Health England that they are free to return home pending a negative Covid-19 test result.

“We are in contact with them and are making arrangements for them to travel back to the UK.”

Professor Yvonne Doyle, medical director at Public Health England (PHE), said any individuals who have returned from the coronavirus-hit hotel are advised to self-isolate until March 10.

She said: “If they develop symptoms in that time, they should call NHS 111 and they will be tested for Covid-19.”

The Costa Adeje hotel in tenerife where holidaymakers have been isolated (AFP via Getty Images)

Spanish authorities have said that the risk of infection for any Brits staying at the hotel is low, according to PHE.

One holidaymaker, who preferred not to be named, said that some guests at the four-star hotel had been swabbed on Saturday.

They said: “I got a call from a Tui rep saying that we’re low risk and they’re testing us to try and get us home.

“I don’t know how long the test results take, there’s rumours it’s 72 hours but I don’t know.”

Some guests staying at the hotel in the south west of the Spanish island have previously criticised the quarantine measures.

A British man said nobody felt safe after local authorities said holidaymakers without symptoms were able to move around the hotel, including the pool and bar.