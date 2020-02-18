🔥Brits performances 2020: From Billie Eilish to Harry Styles – the artists taking to the stage at this year's awards🔥

The hugely-anticipated 2020 Brit Awards are finally here and will once again, bring us the best of British pop music.

As well as serving up drama and plenty of booz and after party scenes, the Brits are also renowned for their world-class performances.

Indeed, this year’s line-up is nothing short of spectacular, including some of the hottest artists in the industry.

Here’s who’s performing at this year’s event…

Billie Eilish

It’s been a busy start to the year for Bille Eilish. Just a week after performing at the Oscars, and fresh off the release of her new track for the Bond film No Time to Die, she will be taking to the stage at the Brit Awards to give her debut performance of the track with Hans Zimmer.

Eilish was the youngest ever female solo artist to top the UK Album Chart last year with her debut album When We Fall Asleep, Where do We Go, which saw her take home five Grammy Awards last month.

(Getty Images)

She is nominated for International Female Solo Artist at the Brits alongside Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Lana Del Rey and Lizzo.

Lewis Capaldi

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi is nominated for four Brits this year: Best Male Solo Artist, Best New Artist, Song of the Year and Mastercard Album of the Year.

(Bree Hart)

Capaldi joked that he “wouldn’t miss” performing at the Brits, “because usually when people perform, their album and single sales go way up the chart…. I’ll be there with bells on.”

Harry Styles

(PA)

Two years after his solo debut in 2017, which saw him win the Video of the Year Brit award for Sign of the Times, Harry Styles returned last year with his sophomore album Fine Line.

Styles will take the stage at tonight’s Brits, at which he is nominated for Best Male Solo Artist and Mastercard Album of the Year.

Stormzy

(PA)

Grime star (and actor) Stormzy will return to the Brits stage tonight two years after winning Best Male Solo Artist and Album of the Year for Gang Signs & Prayer.

The rapper released his new album Heavy is the Head in December, and is nominated for three awards tonight: Best Male, Song of the Year and Mastercard Album of the Year.

Mabel

(Isabel Infantes/PA Wire)

23-year-old Mabel’s debut album High Expectations, featuring her hit single Don’t Call Me Up, was released to rave reviews last year.

The singer, who is the daughter of Neneh Cherry, will perform at this year’s Brits, where she is nominated for Best Female Solo Artist, Best New Artist and Song of the Year.

Celeste

(BBC Music Introducing)

The winner of this year’s Brits Rising Star award will join the line-up of performers for the main show for the first time.

Singer-songwriter Celeste released her second EP Lately in March last year, which received rave reviews and saw her sell out all of her London shows in 2019.

Lizzo

(AFP via Getty Images)

Three-time Grammy winner Lizzo will also take to the Brits stage after her acclaimed performance at the Grammy Awards last month.

Nominated for Best International Solo Artist, Lizzo released her acclaimed third album Cuz I Love You last year.

Dave

Rap prodigy Dave is nominated for three Brit awards this year – Best Male Solo Artist, Best New Artist, and the Mastercard Album of the Year – off the back of his acclaimed concept album Psychodrama.

Already a Mercury Prize winner, Dave is also known for his performance in Netflix’s Top Boy.

“I’m very grateful and looking forward to the opportunity,” Dave said in a statement about his Brits performance. “I’m going to give everything I can to give you my best performance.”

Sir Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and Kenny Jones

Sir Rod Stewart (PA Images on behalf of So TV)

Sir Rod Stewart was announced as the final performer for the 2020 Brit Awards, marking his first return to the ceremony since 1993.

Ronnie Wood and Kenny Jones will be joining him for his closing performance, marking a reunion for the former Faces bandmates.

Find out everything else you need to know about this year’s Brit Awards here.