🔥Brits on coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship to be flown home on Friday before 14-day quarantine🔥

British nationals on the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise liner in Japan will finally be flown home on an evacuation flight on Friday.

Those who are repatriated face another 14-day quarantine upon arrival in the UK after being stranded on the ship at a port near Tokyo since February 3.

Passengers had been urged to stay on board the vessel while a chartered plane was arranged, despite authorities allowing them to depart on Wednesday.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has now said an aircraft departing on Friday will bring the stranded Brits who have registered for the flight home.

Buses carrying passengers from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship leave a port in Yokohama (AP)

He urged other British nationals on board the ship in the port of Yokohama who are still seeking to leave to contact the Foreign Office.

Mr Raab added: “We will continue to support British nationals who wish to stay in Japan.”

Passengers disembarking from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at Yokohama Port are pictured in Yokohama (REUTERS/Kyodo Japan)

Those repatriated will be quarantined at accommodation at Arrowe Park on the Wirral on their return, a Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said.

Anyone who develops symptoms during the flight to the UK will be taken to hospital, while it is understood any pre-existing cases will be treated in Japan.

Around 500 passengers have left the Diamond Princess after a two-week quarantine that failed to stop the spread of coronavirus among passengers.

There were 78 British passengers on the cruise liner when cases of the coronavirus strain known as Covid-19 started to emerge.

Four British cases have since been confirmed by the Foreign Office.

David Abel, who is on board Diamond Princess with his wife Sally, has been posting updates on social media (PA)

Couple David and Sally Abel, who have highlighted their plight on social media, are among those to test positive for the potentially deadly virus.

It was unclear whether they will be able to board the flight.

Only healthy passengers with no symptoms of the virus will have a seat on the plane, with all to spend 14 days at the Wirral, it is understood.

Passengers were yesterday allowed to begin leaving the ship but authorities said it could take several days for all 3,700 to disembark.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has announced the EU will be financing the repatriation of citizens from any of the EU27 still stuck on the vessel.

As of 2pm on Wednesday, a total of 5,216 people in the UK had been tested for coronavirus, of whom nine had tested positive.

There have been 2,004 deaths and 74,185 confirmed infections of the virus, China officials said.

New cases have fallen to less than 2,000 per day for the past two days but officials and analysts have warned that the threat of a more serious outbreak remains as people gradually return to work following a prolonged Lunar New Year holiday.

While the overall spread of the virus has been slowing, the situation remains severe in Hubei province where the virus is thought to have originated.