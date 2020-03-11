🔥Brits from coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship fly home🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Brits who were quarantined aboard a cruise ship off the coast of California are being flown home.

The 135 nationals who were on the Grand Princess are expected to arrive at Birmingham Airport this morning, the Foreign Office has confirmed.

Upon arrival they will be transported to their homes and expected to quarantine for 14 days, the Standard understands.

The boat had been held off the coast of California before being permitted to dock in the port of Oakland.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “The safety, health and welfare of British nationals is always our top priority, and we have been working tirelessly with the US authorities to ensure all British nationals who wished to return could do so.”

