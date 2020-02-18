🔥Brits best dressed 2020: Lizzo, Laura Whitmore and Billie Eilish lead this year's most stylish celebs🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

It’s one of the biggest nights of the year in the music industry calendar and the great and the good of the biz have certainly brought their sartorial A-game to the Brit Awards red carpet tonight.

Now in its 40th year, the Brit Awards has traditionally been an arena for sartorial statements – from the Union Jack dress Geri Halliwell wore in 1997, to white tiered Francesco Scognamiglio gown Lady Gaga wore in 2010.

And this year is no exception.

One of the first to arrive was American rap queen Lizzo, sporting a custom Moschino dress designed to represent a Hersheys bar. The brown and white gown was an autumn/ winter 2014 Jeremy Scott design taken from the brand’s archives.

Lizzo arriving at the Brit Awards 2020 (PA)

Another guest to opt for a bold print was Winter Love Island host Laura Whitmore, who arrived wearing a sequinned newspaper print dress by London-based designer Clio Peppiat. Tonight is the Irish TV presenter’s first public appearance since her good friend Caroline Flack tragically passed away at the weekend.

Elsewhere on the red carpet, sartorial risk-taking came via BRIT Award nominee Billie Eilish, who rocked a custom Burberry look, complete with PVC visor and extra-long talons, and Ellie Goulding, who wore a sheer patchwork floral gown with revealing cutouts.

(PA)

There were however stars who opted to keep things classic. TV presenter Maya Jama looked every inch the Hollywood siren in a black off-the-shoulder gown with sweeping train, and Charli XCX who wore a black tulle gown and diamond choker.

Scroll through the gallery above for the best pics on the night.