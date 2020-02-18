🔥Brits 2020 LIVE: Stars arrive on the red carpet at London's O2 Arena🔥

The biggest stars in music are descending on London’s O2 Arena for the final hurrah of awards season 2020.

The 40th Brit Awards are taking place this evening and the event will see the likes of Billie Elish, Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi perform, inbetween the all-important award announcements.

Before things kick off, there’s the small matter of the red carpet too where we’ll get our first glimpse at the stars’ sartorial choices.

While ITV will be bringing you all the action from on-stage, we’ll deliver the behind-the-scenes tidbits and gossip you might have missed.

And we’re off! The Brit Awards have officially begun… Well the red carpet anyway. To get things started, here’s the inside story on what it takes to put the ceremony together: