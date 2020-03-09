🔥Britons warned against all but essential travel to Italy after coronavirus lockdown measures extended to entire country🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

British nationals have been warned not to travel to Italy unless it “essential” in fresh advice issued over the coronavirus outbreak.

The UK government’s fresh advice comes after the Italian Prime Minister extended the country’s lockdown measures to cover the entire country.

All public gatherings are being banned and movement restricted across every region under the nationwide actions that will affect 60 million people from Tuesday.

The UK’s Foreign Office issued a statement late on Monday night following Italy’s move, warning against all but essential travel to the country.

Italy: Coronavirus – In pictures

It said: “We have amended our travel advice to recommend against all but essential travel to Italy. The safety of British nationals is always our number one priority.

“The advice is that anyone who arrives from Italy subsequent to Italian government decision should now self-isolate for 14 days.”

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said the new government decree will require all people to demonstrate a need to work, health conditions or other limited reasons to travel outside the areas where they live.

Police officers and soldiers check passengers leaving from Milan main train station, Italy (AP)

It comes after the number of people with the virus to have died in Italy, which has become the epicentre of the outbreak in Europe, on Monday increased by 97 to 463.

“There won’t be just a red zone,” Mr Conte told reporters, referring to a lockdown of areas in northern Italy in place over the weekend. “There will be Italy” as a protected area, he said.

Italy is the country worst-hit by the COVID-19 outbreak outside China.

Mr Conte said the measures, which are set to come into effect on Tuesday, were being put in place to defend the most fragile members of society.

The updated restrictions will last until April 3, he said.

Venice streets empty ahead of coronavirus quarantine

The nationwide decree also extends school closures in Italy until the same date. Schools in the centre and south of the country that were closed because of the virus had previously been slated to reopen on March 16.

Italy registered 1,807 more confirmed cases as of Monday evening, for a national total of 9,172. With the latest numbers, Italy again overtook South Korea as the country with the most cases outside China.

The premier also took to task the young people in much of Italy who have been gathering at night to drink and have a good time during the public health emergency that started on February 21.

“This night life…we can’t allow this anymore,” Conte said.

Pubs had been closed in northern Italy, with eateries and cafes also ordered to close at dusk. Now that crackdown has been extended to the entire country.

On Sunday the Italian PM had signed a decree attempting to lock down 16 million people in Italy’s prosperous north.

The contagion only came to light near Italy’s financial capital Milan on February 21. Since then there have been thousands of confirmed cases and hundreds of deaths, putting the country’s national health system under massive strain.