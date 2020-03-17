🔥Britons told to avoid all but essential foreign travel for 30 days🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Britain was grounded today with the Government advising against all but essential travel abroad as the global battle against coronavirus was ramped up.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced the drastic measure in the Commons this afternoon.

He told MPs: “Based on the fast-changing international circumstances, today I’m announcing changes to FCO travel advice.

“UK travellers abroad now face widespread international border restrictions and lockdowns in various countries.

“The FCO will always consider the safety and security of British nationals.

“So with immediate effect I’ve taken the decision to advise British nationals against non-essential travel globally for an initial period of 30 days.”