🔥Britons returning from anywhere in Italy told to self-isolate if they have coronavirus symptoms🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Britons who have returned from anywhere in Italy are now being advised to self-isolate if they develop symptoms of coronavirus.

Previously, the advice applied only to travellers who had visited the northern regions. But the Government announced on Thursday evening that the guidance was being extended to cover the entire country.

England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said the move was needed because of the evolving situation in Italy, which has been hit with the worst COVID-19 outbreak in Europe.

“The situation in Italy means that we have decided it is prudent at this point to move from a geographical area of north Italy… to a geographical situation for all of Italy,” he said. “The pattern of what people do is exactly the same as before.

Londoners wear coronavirus masks – In pictures

“It’s about people from those areas, except for the cities which the Italian government specifies in lockdown, all other areas, only people who have got symptoms need to self-isolate.”

The country has become the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in Europe and the death toll climbed to 148 on Thursday, with 3,858 cases confirmed.

What are the causes and symptoms?

Evidence has shown the disease has been transmitted through the respiratory tract and there is the possibility of viral mutation.

This means the virus is contagious and can spread from person to person by inhaling, coughing or sneezing via droplets.

Symptoms include fever, coughs, chest tightness, runny nose, headaches, shortness of breath, chills and body aches.

Serious cases can lead to pneumonia, kidney failure and even death.

So far there isn’t a treatment for the new virus.

However, scientists have identified markers, allowing health care professionals to make a quicker diagnosis of those infected.

Other doctors have had success fighting the infection using powerful antiviral medicines used to treat HIV.

Coronaviruses are named after the spikes that protrude from their membranes, like the sun’s corona.

Because SARS and MERS proved deadly, the emergence of a new coronavirus has been treated with caution.

The Italian government has placed temporary restrictions on visiting relatives in nursing homes, urged the elderly not to go outside unless absolutely necessary and closed schools and universities nationwide until March 15.

It also ordered all sporting events to take place without fans until April 3.

Anyone who has returned from specific lockdown areas of northern Italy in the past 14 days have been told to call 111 and self-isolate – even if they do not have symptoms.

This includes 10 small towns in Lombardy: Codogno, Castiglione d’Adda, Casalpusterlengo, Fombio, Maleo, Somaglia, Bertonico, Terranova dei Passerini, Castelgerundo and San Fiorano; and one in Veneto – Vo’ Euganeo – which have been isolated by the Italian authorities.