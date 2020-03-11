🔥British woman dies in Bali after 'testing positive for coronavirus'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A British woman has died in Bali after she reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has confirmed they are supporting the family of a British woman who died and said they are in touch with local authorities.

According to 7News, the woman was in her 50s and died in hospital on the island, in Indonesia, from Covid-19.

It has been reported she died in the early hours of Wednesday morning local time and was quickly cremated.

A spokesman for the FCO said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Indonesia and are in contact with local authorities.

“Our sympathies and thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.”

