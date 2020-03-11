🔥British tourists told to leave Italy in new Foreign Office coronavirus travel advice🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

All remaining British tourists have been told to leave Italy and come home, in new Foreign and Commonwealth Office travel advice.

The FCO’s advice surrounding travel to Italy was updated on Wednesday, as 631 people were confirmed to have died after contracting Covid-19.

The Italian authorities have advised all tourists to end their travels and to return to where they live. The Foreign Office has now doubled down on that advice and told all remaining British tourists in Italy to contact their airline operators to arrange a return to the UK as soon as possible.

An FCO spokesperson told The Evening Standard: “British nationals remain able to depart Italy without restriction. Airports remain open throughout Italy. However, the Italian authorities have advised against travel for tourism purposes throughout Italy, and that tourists already on holiday in Italy should end their travel, unless it is necessary, to return to the place where they live.

“Airline schedules are subject to change and some flights are being cancelled. We therefore advise all remaining British tourists in Italy to contact their airline operators to arrange return to the UK as soon as possible.”

