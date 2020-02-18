🔥British tourist David Abel says he's been tested positive for coronavirus but 'doubts' he has it🔥
David Abel, the British tourist who has provided updates while quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, says he has been tested positive for coronavirus.
The passenger wrote in a Facebook post that it would be a “time of quiet” after being “proved positive”.
But he later said in a comment to friends that he “doubted” whether the test was positive.
He also said he had shown no symptoms.
More follows…
{{#showMore}}
{{/showMore}}