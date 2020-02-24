🔥British Surrealism review: Women fly the Surrealist flag, but Europe's aggression is lacking🔥

Going Out in London Discover

The first International Surrealist Exhibition took place in London in 1936 — Salvador Dalí attempted to give a lecture in a deep-sea diving suit and almost suffocated.

Dalí, of course, is now the movement’s populist standard-bearer, but can you name a British Surrealist? There were 23 in that 1936 show but often, as with Henry Moore and Paul Nash, they had Surrealist phases rather than dedicating their career to the movement. Many others had fuzzy engagements with the group.

Dulwich’s show brings dabblers and enthusiasts together to map Britain’s contribution to the movement. It also features figures such as William Blake who foreshadowed the Surrealists’ concerns with the unconscious, the dreamlike, the absurd, the irrational.

Yet much in this show lacks the transgressive aggression of continental Surrealism. Conroy Maddox was limited; Roland Penrose, who had an unwavering eye for great Surrealist art, was a terrible painter himself; Paul Nash’s most surreal works are not here. But there are gems. Ithell Colquhoun is the standout artist with her bodily landscapes using the Surrealists’ technique decalcomania to allow irrational images to emerge. Eileen Agar and Leonora Carrington marry distinctive styles with rich imagery.

Women were often undermined by male Surrealists, yet in Britain they explored the group’s ideas more daringly.

Weds until May 17 (dulwichpicturegallery.org.uk)

Dulwich Picture Gallery

SE21 7AD