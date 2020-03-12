The latest headlines in your inbox

A British servicewoman killed in a missile attack in Iraq has been named.

Lance Corporal Brodie Gillon, 26, died in the incident at Camp Taji.

Two American soldiers were also killed in the rocket attack on Camp Taji and a dozen more personnel were wounded.

Earlier on Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the attack would “not be tolerated”, while Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was a “cowardly” act .

“We will defend against these deplorable acts & hold those responsible to account,” Mr Raab tweeted. “My thoughts are with the families of those killed.”

