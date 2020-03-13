The latest headlines in your inbox

A leading prison boss has warned that inmates will die from coronavirus.

Andrea Albutt, president of the Prison Governors Association, said conditions inside jails were fertile breeding ground for Covid-19 as the outbreak worsens.

She said governors would “attempt to keep (family) visits going for as long as they can”, while weighing up the public health risk to prisoners and shortages of staff forced to self-isolate.

It comes as Boris Johnson warned on Thursday night that “many more” families will “lose loved ones before their time” as cases in Britain soared to 596 and deaths hit 10.

Boris Johnson warned of a deepening crisis at a coronavirus press conference

In a joint press conference following an emergency Cobra meeting with the government’s top medical advisors, the Prime Minister branded the coronavirus pandemic “the worst public health crisis in a generation” and said up to 10,000 Brits could already be infected.

Ms Albutt told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Listening to the Government’s specialists yesterday, they are saying the mortality rate is below 1% but in the vulnerable groups it is higher.

“Well, in prisons we don’t completely mirror society with our demographic of prisoners so we do have a higher number of people in the vulnerable groups, so they will be ill and there will be deaths.

“We have approximately 85,000 people in our prisons and prisons are overcrowded, so when you have a lot of people in a small area, transmission of disease will obviously be easier.

“Coupled with that, we have a significant ageing population – the vulnerable groups, the people the Government keeps telling us will be more susceptible and more ill with this virus.”

Earlier this week top prisons charity the Howard League for Penal Reform wrote to the Ministry of Justice demanding a statement on measures to protect staff and inmatesm, warning of rife “unhygienic” conditions inside.

The government is facing criticism for not implementing as drastic ‘social distancing’ measures as other European countries to stem the outbreak, as medical chiefs said UK cases could continue rising for another 14 weeks.

Ministry of State Lucy Frazer QC said in a statement yesterday: “We have procedures agreed with our public health colleagues for protecting staff in the workplace but, like any member of the community, some prison staff may need to self-isolate in line with public health advice, or may become infected.

“We are taking steps to boost staff availability and so enable us to look after prisoners properly and minimise the impacts on prison regimes of staff absences.”