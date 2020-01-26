🔥British mum accused of killing son, 2, whose body was found in her home🔥

Police have arrested a British woman in connection with the murder of her two-year-old son in Finland.

Ayesha Ali, 35, is accused of killing son Adam at her property in Espoo after allegedly telling relatives and friends she ‘wanted to die’, the Sunday Mirror reported.

The paper said her son was found unresponsive in her apartment after neighbours heard shouting.

It was claimed Cambridge graduate Ms Ali shouted ‘I’ve killed my son’ when police officers were escorting her from her home.

She was also said to have injured her neck.

A neighbour added a female friend had arrived to help prior to her arrest and had shouted up to her from downstairs.

She was also apparently the person who called the police.

Ms Ali, originally from Staffordshire, England, had filed for divorce from Adam’s father Adnane Osmane last May.

The former couple had moved with their son to Finland in January 2019.

They both shared custody of Adam after a tough battle for him, the Sunday Mirror added.

Another neighbour added: ‘There was her and the baby here but no father.

‘I never saw her with a man. He was a lovely little boy – very cute.

‘I would see her taking him out to the park in a stroller. It’s a sad case.’

The paper claimed Ms Ali’s father Imtiaz, 73, said it was an ‘accidental’ death and his daughter had been admitted to hospital.

It added court documents showed Ms Ali had been living in a homeless shelter after the custody battle.

The Foreign Office confirmed it was in contact with authorities in Finland.