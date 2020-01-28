🔥British man at coronavirus ground zero says he has heard nothing from UK🔥

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

A British engineer says he is ‘desperate to leave’ the epicentre of the Chinese coronavirus outbreak which has now killed 106 people.

For a year-and-a-half Ian Thompson has lived in the city of Wuhan, where flights, public transport and many businesses have been shut down to contain the diseases spread.

Now he is set to get on a to leave the country, and says he will have to go through two separate tests at the airport to ensure he does not have the flu-like virus.

Ian is being taken out thanks to a US airlift, and says he would be stranded at ground zero of the outbreak if he didn’t have dual-American and British citizenship.

He has heard nothing from the UK government about plans to extract its own citizens, despite several other countries including France, Japan and South Korea vowing to do so.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, he said: ‘It’s extremely strange, it’s very scary too, the streets are completely empty, there’s no one walking around obviously everyone’s been told to stay in their houses.

‘There’s no transportation anywhere. If I move from my province to another province area in Wuhan I automatically get held by the police and put into quarantine for 14 days.’

‘All the restaurants, all the bars and everything are all closed down. Local stores are open at the moment which are being supplied by special trucks coming in.

‘How long that lasts for and the amount you can get is quite limited obviously cause everyone’s rushing and panic buying, so you have to get to the store pretty much when it opens.’

Presenter Piers Morgan said the ‘enormity of this crisis and how seriously the Chinese are taking it’ is demonstrated by a new hospital being ‘built in a matter of days’ which is expected to be finished by the end of the week.

But Ian said it is difficult to tell exactly how well authorities have responded to the outbreak because it’s ‘very hard to get information’.

He said there are already four or five very large hospitals in the city, which has a population of 11 million, which shows the severity of the ongoing health crisis.

The expat said it is ‘much more widespread’ than Chinese authorities are acknowledging.

If all goes to plan, Ian will be flying to Alaska and then on to California, but will be held for in quarantine for a minimum of 72 hours when he arrives in the states.

In Wuhan he will be tested by Chinese and American authorities, but scientists have warned people can easily carry the virus across borders as it can take several days for symptoms to show.

Ian has been stuck in his flat for four days and says medical officials have been coming to visit him every day to carry out tests.

When asked by presenter Susanna Reid if he knew what the tests would entail, he said all he knew was that a sensor would be put to his head to take his temperature.

He added: ‘The rest of it I don’t know. They haven’t really given me any information on what the test will involve.’

Piers added: ‘It’s obviously been a very unsettling and scary time I would imagine. We wish you all the very best, hope you get on that plane and get to the safe climbs of California.’