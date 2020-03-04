🔥British Kebab Awards 2020: Vegan kebab chain What The Pitta named London's best takeaway🔥

Going Out in London Discover

A vegan kebab chain has been named as London’s best takeaway.

What The Pitta, who have sites in Croydon, Camden and Shoreditch, with another outpost in Brighton, picked up the award last night at the surprisingly prestigious British Kebab Awards, which are now in their eighth year.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan presented co-founders Cem Yildiz and Rojdan Gul with their plaque at the Park Plaza hotel by Westminster Bridge, in front of an audience of an estimated 1200. Guests included more than a hundred MPs, among them Jeremy Corbyn, who was booed and cheered in equal measure when he stood to present an award.

What The Pitta offer an entirely vegan menu, offering plant-based takes on kebab shop classics, including a meat-free doner kebab, soya gyros and vegan nuggets. The chain started after co-founder Yildiz, on holiday in Turkey, heard from his uncle of a vegan kebab shop in Germany and decided to give the idea a go in London. The chain quickly picked up traction across Instagram and Twitter.

Judges included Mazlum Demir, chef-patron of Skewd in Cockfosters, My Million Pound Menu investor Maurice Abboudi and, curiously, Daily Telegraph political pundit Asa Bennett, who described the gig as “a life dream I never knew I had.”

What The Pitta will open their next site in Manchester, expected later this year.