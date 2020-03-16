🔥British Horseracing Authority shuts offices over suspected coronavirus cases among staff🔥

The British Horseracing Authority shut its offices to staff and visitors on Monday morning for the foreseeable future over suspected coronavirus cases among its employees.

It said all office-based staff at the High Holborn headquarters in London were now being asked to work remotely, and that those with symptoms were self-isolating, so too those in close contact with them.

The BHA would not comment on whether any of the affected staff had been in attendance at last week’s four-day Cheltenham Festival, which went ahead despite a widespread sporting shutdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is believed that all the relevant employees’ symptoms are mild and none of its 70-strong staff on site have yet had cases of coronavirus confirmed.

In a statement, it said the address, which is shared with Cheltenham Racecourse owners the Jockey Club, Great British Racing and the Racehorse Owners Association, was “closed to all staff and visitors from Monday March 16 until further notice”.

The statement added: “This is due to suspected coronavirus (COVID-19) cases amongst a small number of office-based BHA employees. All office-based staff are being asked to work remotely.

“The members of staff with suspected cases are now self-isolating, as are colleagues who may have been in contact with them, as a precautionary measure. The building is currently undergoing a deep clean and will be reopened with practicable.”