🔥British horse racing to go behind closed doors from Tuesday due to coronavirus outbreak🔥

British racing will stage all meetings behind closed doors from Tuesday to combat the the spread of coronavirus.

The British Horseracing Authority confirmed the decision in a statement on Monday afternoon with the restrictions to begin at Wetherby and Taunton.

It read: “Racing industry leaders have confirmed a plan to continue racing behind closed doors from tomorrow.

“Any fixtures that take place in England, Wales and Scotland, initially until the end of March, will take place without spectators and with restrictions on the number of attendees.”

BHA chief executive Nick Rust added in the statement: “Racecourses and racing yards are embedded in their local communities, and we are acutely aware of our responsibilities to protect public health.

“The restrictions we are putting in place to close racing to spectators and limit attendees will reduce demand on public services. We also have a range of measures in place designed in response to the Government’s guidance on public health – and we will continue to update these as appropriate.

“We acknowledge that today’s decision will also impact on local businesses, especially hotels and restaurants, who are struggling at this time. We are following the Government’s advice to strike a balance between protecting public health and maintaining business activity and will continue to do so. We thank our customers and staff for their support.”

Additional reporting from Press Association