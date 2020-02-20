🔥British honeymooner who caught coronavirus on quarantined Diamond Princess brands cruise ship's lockdown 'a joke'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A British honeymooner struck down with coronavirus on an infection-ridden cruise has branded the ship’s quarantine process “a joke”.

Alan Steele was the first Brit on board the Diamond Princess, which was put on lock down off the coast of Japan, to be confirmed to have Covid-19.

The 58-year-old from Shropshire was separated from his new wife and transferred to a hospital, where he was quarantined for two weeks.

More than 600 people on board the cruise have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, while two elderly passengers have died from the infection , and Mr Steele claims a lack of efficiency in the quarantine process allowed the virus to run rife.

Alan Steele and wife Wendy, a nurse, on their wedding day

“The quarantine process was a joke, an utter joke,” he told Sky.

“I think there was a terrific rise in numbers because they had people just wandering all around the ship going cabin to cabin to cabin.

“So, if they caught it in one cabin then they’re just spreading it to everyone else aren’t they.”

Princess Cruises, which runs the Diamond Princess, said that the quarantine process had been conducted by the Japanese Ministry of Health.

Coronavirus: Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined

The Diamond Princess, docked in Yokohama near Tokyo, started letting passengers who tested negative for the virus off the ship on Wednesday.

People started disembarking when the government-set 14-day quarantine ended.

On Thursday, hundreds of other passengers were expected to leave. Brits are set to be flown back on Friday.

However, test results are still pending for some people on board.

Mr Steele is due to be among the Brits being flown back, who will the be put into quarantine in Arrowe Park on the Wirral.

Writing on Facebook, he said: “Informed we will have to do another 2weeks quarentine back in blighty although japan has set me free as all ok.”

Meanwhile fellow Brits David and Sally Abel, from Northamptonshire, are being treated in Japan. The pair have been documenting their experience through social media posts.

As of 2pm on Wednesday a total of 5,216 people in the UK had been tested for coronavirus. Of those examined nine have tested positive.

There have been more than 74,000 confirmed infections recorded in mainland China and about 700 cases in other countries.