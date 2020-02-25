🔥British holidaymakers stuck inside coronavirus-hit Tenerife hotel describe 'holiday from hell'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

British holidaymakers have described their “holiday from hell” after being told to stay inside a coronavirus-hit hotel in Tenerife.

Guests at the four-star H10 Costa Adeje Palace in the south west of the island have been sent a letter saying the hotel is “closed down” and they must remain in their rooms until further notice.

It came after an Italian doctor there was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Monday.

Travel firms Tui and Jet2holidays are among those who use the hotel for package holidays, with Tui having around 200 guests there from different countries.

People stand on their balconies of the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel (AP)

Hannah Green, 27, from Hertfordshire, arrived at the hotel on Saturday with her boyfriend, Court Amys, and their one-year-old son.

She told the PA news agency that communication had been “non-existent”, adding: “We woke up to a note under our door this morning saying that for health reasons not to leave our room.

“I called downstairs to reception as soon as I saw it and they wouldn’t tell us anything. So I quickly got on my phone and googled and saw a man had tested positive for coronavirus so I basically assumed it was that.

“But since then, we’ve had nothing from the hotel – no one has told us anything or what’s going to happen.”

Employees wearing protective masks arrange water bottles in the lobby of a hotel under lockdown after a coronavirus case was identified in Adeje. (via REUTERS)

The H10 Costa Adeje Palace is a seafront hotel with nearly 500 rooms, four pools and a gym.

The Italian doctor, who had travelled with his wife, tested positive on Monday and has been placed in isolation in hospital, local media reported, while the El Pais newspaper said about 1,000 guests were affected by the lockdown.

Ms Green said she booked her holiday with Tui, adding: “I’ve called them as well and they haven’t really said much either. They were just going on what the hotel’s been telling them, basically, and the hotel wouldn’t tell them anything either.

“People are moving around the hotel but we’re not. We’re in our room with the baby. We’re worried for the baby.”

Spanish police officers stand outside the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in Tenerife (AP)

She said a sandstorm at the weekend had also confined them to their rooms.

“The sandstorm was the day after we arrived, Sunday, so we had to stay in the hotel then,” she said. “Holiday from hell, honestly.”

Steve McHardy, 53, said he and his wife Susan were supposed to leave the hotel on Tuesday but were told to go to their rooms at around lunchtime.

“There’s no indication of whether we’ll get out when we’ve been tested or after 14 days,” he told the Guardian.

“People questioned how many doctors are coming. If there’s 1,000 people, you don’t know how long it’s going to take to be tested and how they will decide in what order people are tested.”

A spokeswoman for Tui UK said: “We can confirm that Tui has around 200 customers in the resort from different countries. Tui representatives on Tenerife are present on site and will liaise with our customers.

“All guests have been asked to remain in their rooms and are being looked after by the hotel.

“Our holiday programme to Tenerife continues to operate as planned for all other hotels.”

A Spanish police officer sets a barrier blocking the access to the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in Tenerife (AP)

A spokesman for Jet2 said: “We are aware of reports that a non-Jet2holidays customer staying at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace in Tenerife has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Under the advice of the regional and the Spanish government authorities, the hotel has been placed under quarantine.”

A statement from the hotel said it has “implemented all health and operational recommendations from the health authorities to ensure the safety and wellbeing of customers and employees”.

“Additionally, we are providing customers and hotel staff all the necessary care and attention so that, despite the inconveniences this situation may cause, they are taken care of in the best way possible.”

A Foreign Office spokesman said its staff was offering advice and support to British people at the hotel.

It comes as travellers returning to the UK from northern Italy were told they may need to self-isolate as part of measures to stop the spread of the Covid-19 disease caused by coronavirus.

Symptoms of Covid-19 include a cough, fever and shortness of breath.