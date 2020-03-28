🔥British Grand Prix decision 'by April 20' as F1 organisers cast doubt over Silverstone race🔥

The organisers of the British Grand Prix have cast doubt over whether the race will go ahead after revealing they would require 12 weeks notice to begin preparations.

The first eight rounds of the Formula One 2020 season have either been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With most central European countries including the UK, France and Spain on lockdown to limit the spread of Covid-19, it appears increasingly unlikely that the remaining 21 races will be fulfilled.

The British Grand Prix is due to be held on the weekend of July 17-19 and Silverstone’s managing director of the circuit, Stuart Pringle, says they will need to make a final decision on whether the race will go ahead by April 20.

“Sooner rather than later we’re going to have to make a decision,” Pringle told the GPFans website. “But 12 weeks is the drop-dead date to get things prepared.

British Grand Prix organisers say they need 12 weeks to prepare for the race Photo: Getty Images

“We would begin preparations with site infrastructure stuff, the marquees and things like that. But if we’re locked down and people can’t travel in, then that’s going to make the decision for us.”

Silverstone remains one of Britain’s biggest sporting events, with 351,000 people attending the 2019 race weekend, and Pringle has assured fans they will do their utmost to ensure the race goes ahead.

“It’s not our decision alone,” he added.

“We wouldn’t do anything without agreement with Formula One. We’re in very close communication, we’re trying to find the right answer.

The easy thing is to say: ‘Well, it’s not possible is it?’. Actually, very extreme action is being taken at the moment, and we might yet get on top of things rather quicker than they have previously indicated.”