🔥British Gas owner Centrica suffers loss as energy price cap bites🔥

Shares in British Gas owner Centrica plunged on Wednesday after it swung to a loss of more than £1 billion and laid bare how the Government’s price cap on energy bills is hurting.

The energy giant’s chief executive Iain Conn said 2019 operating profits and earnings “were materially impacted by a challenging environment”.

Centrica also said it may not be able to sell its stake in Britain’s nuclear plants this year as planned. It reported a £1.1 billion pre-tax loss for 2019, compared with a £575 million profit a year earlier.

Shares in the firm, which has been losing customers to rivals, fell 14.16p, or more than 16%, to 70.62p. Centrica warned profits for 2020 will be lower than City forecasts.

In what will be Conn’s last full-year set of results before he steps down later this year, the energy supplier pointed to a number of headaches it has been grappling with.

Last year saw a new energy price cap, a flagship policy of former prime minister Theresa May, come into force. That had a £300 million impact on Centrica’s revenues, and total sales decreased 2% to £26.8 billion.

But the rate at which customers left was less than 2018. British Gas has more than 11 million customer accounts, but lost 286,000 of those during 2019.

The company also booked £1.8 billion in one-off charges, £476 million of which was linked to a writedown in its exploration and production business thanks to fluctuating oil and gas prices.

Outages at two nuclear plants last year also hit profits, and Centrica cautioned its plan to sell a 20% stake in eight power plants by the end of 2020 will not be fully realised.

RBC analyst John Musk said: “Commodity weakness is a concern, a new CEO needs to be appointed and investors will be very disappointed to receive yet another profit warning from a company that has a very poor recent track record on meeting market expectations on financials.”

Yesterday the energy giant said its chairman, Charles Berry, is taking leave due to a medical condition. Centrica said it expects Berry to return shortly, leaving Scott Wheway in the position on an interim basis.