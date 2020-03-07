🔥British diplomat 'intervened on Dubai ruler's behalf in custody battle with ex', court hears🔥

A senior British diplomat lobbied the ex-wife of Dubai’s billionaire ruler after she fled from his “campaign of fear and intimidation”, the High Court heard.

Edward Oakden, the British ambassador to Jordan since 2015, “threatened” Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein’s brother Prince Ali, of Jordan, in July, her lawyers said in a private hearing last year.

The court heard he threatened banning her from the country on behalf of ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, 70.

The allegation was made by the princess’ lawyers in November during the pair’s legal battle for custody of their two children, Al Jalila, 12, and Zayed, eight, but can only now be reported after the High Court lifted reporting restrictions.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (Getty Images)

Princess Haya’s barrister Charles Geekie QC described Mr Oakden’s alleged approach as an “extraordinary intervention”, adding that it “can only, we say, have come about as a result of pressure from Dubai”.

Sir Andrew McFarlane, the most senior family judge in England and Wales, found the Sheikh’s 20-year spell of abuse of Princess Haya forced her to seek sanctuary in London with the children last April.

The ruler, vice-president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), also “ordered and orchestrated” the kidnap and forcible detention of two of his adult daughters from another marriage almost two decades apart, the judge said.

The ruler said the matters are “highly personal and private” and said the judement told “only on side of the story”.

Sheikha Shamsa, then 19, was abducted from the streets of Cambridge in August 2000, while her sister Sheikha Latifa was forcibly returned to Dubai twice, in 2002 and again in 2018, the judgement ruled.

In his ruling, which was published on Thursday, Sir Andrew said that on July 16 2019, Princess Haya “abandoned her claim to diplomatic immunity… in part, she asserts, as a result of extreme pressure, diplomatic and otherwise, brought to bear on her by the father (Sheikh Mohammed)”.

Princess Haya fled to Britain last April with her two children (PA)

Mr Oakden allegedly approached Princess Haya’s brother less than two weeks prior. At a November hearing, Mr Geekie said Mr Oakden had told Prince Ali in early July: “Either your sister’s diplomatic immunity is withdrawn for the purposes of this case… or we request the Jordanian government withdraw her as a diplomat.”

The revelation is set to pile pressure on the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), which faced accusations of intervening in Cambridgeshire Police’s investigation into the disappearance of Shamsa in 2000.

DCI David Beck, who led the police probe, previously told the BBC that he applied to visit Dubai to visit Shamsa but “was never given a reason why” when it was cancelled at short-notice.

At the November hearing, Mr Geekie said it was evidence of “interference”, adding: “We have it directly that the Foreign Office were plainly engaged back in 2000 with a direct interest being expressed by the foreign secretary and we have it from Mr Beck’s statement… permission to pursue the investigation in Dubai was refused.”

In his judgment, Sir Andrew said the FCO had confirmed it held “information relating to the investigation of Shamsa’s alleged kidnapping”. However, the FCO refused to disclose it, saying releasing it “would reduce the UK Government’s ability to protect and promote UK interests”. Shamsa, now 38, has not been seen in public since the abduction.

Sir Andrew concluded: “It is not possible to find on the balance of probability that permission for Mr Beck to visit Dubai was refused because of the direct intervention of the FCO, nor, moving further still from the basic known facts, that any intervention by the FCO had been triggered by the father or the government of Dubai.

“Insofar as the mother alleges that the father has directly used diplomatic links to neutralise or remove her diplomatic immunity, I am unable to make such a finding.

“I am however fully satisfied that the father, the state of Dubai and the UAE are afforded significant international respect and have, accordingly, great influence.”

In a separate judgment, also published on Thursday, Sir Andrew said assurances provided by Sheikh Mohammed and the UAE waiving his immunity from English court orders “failed to afford the children any significant level of protection from the risk of abduction within England and Wales”.

A statement from the Sikh’s representatives said: “This case concerns highly personal and private matters relating to our children.

“The Appeal was made to protect the best interests and welfare of the children. The outcome does not protect my children from media attention in the way that other children in family proceedings in the UK are protected.

“As a Head of Government, I was not able to participate in the Court’s fact-finding process, this has resulted in the release of a ‘fact-finding’ judgment which inevitably tells only one side of the story.

“I ask that the media respect the privacy of our children and do not intrude into their lives in the UK.”

Additional reporting by PA.