🔥British couple 'abandoned in cockroach-infested hospital' in Vietnam amid coronavirus outbreak🔥

A British couple who spent a year planning a dream trip to Vietnam fear they have been “abandoned” after being quarantined at a cockroach-infested hospital.

Glenys and Eric Holmes, from Manchester, were taken to the hospital in Sapa after nine people on their flight from Heathrow to Hanoi tested positive for the coronavirus.

After days of isolation at their five-star resort hotel, they were taken to hospital to await test results.

Mr Holmes, in his fifties, said the rooms they were given were “absolutely disgusting”. He told Sky News: “There were cockroaches on the floor, stained, dirty bedding, the floor and toilet were filthy. It was a disgrace. We refused to go in there.

“We rang the embassy, and were basically told … to do as we’d been told and if we didn’t, that our human rights would be at risk.”

Mr Holmes said there was no hot water in the hospital and the couple had not been given clean masks. He said they have had to give statements repeatedly to police without translators and have been given no help by the UK Government. He added their treatment was “absolutely disgraceful” and “just not acceptable”.

The Foreign Office said it was “in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities dealing with Covid-19 cases linked to a Vietnam Airlines flight from London that arrived in Hanoi on March 2”, adding: “We are providing consular assistance to the British people affected.”

The couple said they were expecting to get their coronavirus results today.