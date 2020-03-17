🔥British Boxing Board of Control cancels all fights under their jurisdiction due to coronavirus pandemic🔥

The British Boxing Board of Control have cancelled all events under their jurisdiction due to the coronavirus pandemic until April at the earliest.

More to follow

