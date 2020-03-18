🔥British backpacker Grace Millane's killer launches appeal against murder conviction and life sentence🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

British backpacker Grace Millane’s killer has launched an appeal against his murder conviction and life sentence, his barrister has said.

The 28-year-old, whose name is being suppressed in New Zealand, was convicted of murdering Ms Millane by strangling her in a hotel in Auckland.

Last month he was jailed for at least 17 years for her killing that followed their Tinder date on December 1, 2018 – the day before her 22nd birthday.

But the man’s barrister on Wednesday confirmed an appeal against his conviction hand sentence has been filed.

The parents of Grace Millane, David and Gillian Millane speak to media outside Auckland High Court after their daughter’s killer was convicted (Getty Images)

Ms Millane’s body was found in a suitcase buried in a forested area outside Auckland.

The man claimed Ms Millane, from Wickford, Essex, died accidentally after the pair engaged in rough sex that went too far.

A jury in November rejected that argument and found the man guilty of murder.

Timeline of events leading up to Grace Millane’s murder

Murder typically comes with a life sentence in New Zealand.

Prosecutors successfully argued that the man must serve 17 years before becoming eligible for parole.

His defence had asked for their then-client to serve 12 years, later indicating he would appeal.

In sentencing, Justice Simon Moore told the murderer his actions amounted to “conduct that underscores a lack of empathy and sense of self-entitlement and objectification”.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Scott Beard of Auckland City Police said the death was “senseless and needless”.