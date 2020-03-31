🔥British Airways suspends all flights in and out of Gatwick amid coronavirus crisis🔥

British Airways is suspending all flights in and out of Gatwick, as airlines continue to battle the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the aviation industry. 

The company said it would contact customers to discuss their options.

A limited schedule is continuing at Heathrow. 

A British Airways spokesman said: “Due to the considerable restrictions and challenging market environment, like many other airlines we will temporarily suspend our flying schedule at Gatwick.

“We are contacting affected customers to discuss their options.”

It comes a day after EasyJet grounded its entire fleet of aircraft. 

The airline said this was done in the wake of “unprecedented” travel restrictions as a result of the virus, while adding it was unclear when its commercial flights would resume. 

