🔥British Airways launch flights from London Heathrow to Newquay🔥

Cornwall, with its golden beaches and laid-back lifestyle, has always been one of the most postcard-perfect places in England. Getting there is the hard part.

This summer, Londoners will no longer need to take a five-hour train or car ride to reach Newquay, as British Airways has announced its launching a new route from Heathrow to the pretty harbour town.

While Newquay is already serviced by Virgin Atlantic (Flybe announced it was ending its Newquay service last month), BA’s new summer route will add healthy competition and hopefully lead to lower prices across the board.

Flights from Heathrow will begin on July 2 and will continue to September 7, 2020 and will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during this time.

With a flight time of 57 minutes, and return flights starting from £86 – at the moment August seems to be the cheapest month to test out the new route, with prices £43 each-way on average.

Interim airport director at Cornwall Airport Newquay, Richard Thomasson, said: “We are delighted British Airways will be flying to Cornwall this summer and to be able to continue to offer this vital link between Cornwall and Heathrow.”

The last time British Airways flew to Newquay was the short-lived route from London Gatwick which ran from 2007 to 2008.