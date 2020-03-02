🔥British Airways and Ryanair cancel hundreds of flights amid coronavirus outbreak🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Two of the UK’s biggest airlines have announced hundreds more flight cancellations due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ryanair is cutting its timetable by a quarter while British Airways has called off journeys to a number of destinations from its London airports.

Both airlines cite a significant “drop in demand” caused by the Covid-19 outbreak for the drastic move.

Affected BA flights from Heathrow include journeys to and from New York’s JFK airport, Italy, France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Ireland and Switzerland.

It has also cancelled flights between Gatwick and Italy, France and Albania, as well as London City flights to and from Germany and Italy.

British Airways planes at Heathrow Airport (PA)

A BA spokesman said: “To match reduced demand due to the continuing coronavirus issue, we are merging a number of flights between March 16 and March 28.

“We will be contacting customers on cancelled flights so we can discuss their travel options, including re-booking onto other carriers where possible, full refunds or booking with BA for a later date of travel.”

Meanwhile, Ryanair is reducing frequencies on some routes by up to 25 per cent, with its flights to and from Italy – the European country worst affected by the crisis – most impacted.

The reduced schedule will operate from March 17 until April 8 following a “significant drop in bookings” over the period, it confirmed in a statement.

