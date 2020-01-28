🔥Britain’s most prolific paedophile hunter ‘gagged’ by police🔥

Britain’s most prolific paedophile hunter says cops have seized all her devices in a raid on her home and blocked her from doing her job.

Cheyenne O’Connor’s work in the shadows of the internet has led to two dozen sex offenders being put behind bars, leading her to be named as the most prolific paedophile hunter in the British Isles.

However, she has had her mobile phones and computers seized by police after being arrested in December over one contempt of court allegation and another of harassing a convicted paedophile by pursuing him for a photo.

The 27-year-old denies both allegations and was re-bailed on Monday by the States of Jersey Police for a further four weeks.

Cheyenne says the police investigation has meant that three current cases she was hoping to bring to court have been thrown into doubt.

She said: ‘I can’t carry on what I have been doing as they have got all my devices – my decoy is logged into the phones they have and I have no way of getting into the decoy accounts.

‘They take months to set up and I had three cases pending. They kept saying, where do you get your info and how do you find out this stuff?

‘They think there is something on there and I have someone high up giving me information.

‘The whole thing makes no sense.’

Mother-of-two Cheyenne says she carries out her work alone and has ‘just become good at what I do’.

It is understood the contempt of court claim surrounds Cheyenne publishing the details of a convicted sex offender on her Facebook account.

His details are already in the public domain, but her post was made the same week he made an unsuccessful application to the court to be removed from the sex offenders register.

A judge had ruled he shouldn’t be named in any coverage relating to his application, as publicity ‘created difficulties for himself and his wife’ and raised concerns about vigilantism.

But Cheyenne said she wasn’t aware of his appearance and that the timing was purely coincidental – adding she only made reference to his historic conviction.

The harassment allegation is in relation to another convicted paedophile who Cheyenne also publicised on her page upon his release from prison.

He claims she confronted him in a government building and tried to take his picture, but she denies ever meeting him and claims she has attained CCTV that proves her point.

Cheyenne says that while she hopes to be cleared of wrongdoing in the long-run, all the time she remains on bail she is unable to catch further paedophiles.

She is now on bail until 2 March and doesn’t believe she will get her devices back while the case against her remains active.

Cheyenne added: ‘I would rather they dropped it or just got on with it and charged me – it is more annoying being on bail as I am not able to do anything.’

She initially took on her one-woman role to rid Jersey of paedophiles as she felt victims were being let down by the authorities.

The States of Jersey Police said they would not comment on whether Miss O’Connor was under investigation as it was unable to speak about individual cases before any charges are brought.

But a spokesman said they don’t condone the work of paedophile hunters in general and won’t work proactively with them.

They said they ‘understood the public’s desire to keep children safe and protect them from harm’ but warned that vigilante activity carries high risk, as investigations can be undermined, forensic and other opportunities can be lost, with often the quality of information passed onto police being low.

The spokesman added: ‘There is no way of controlling the risk that vigilante activity might disrupt covert law enforcement activity, given that both will seek to target the same types of offender.

‘Proper standards of victim care, or indeed managing the welfare of people exposing themselves to child abuse material, will largely be absent and cannot be assured in any case.’