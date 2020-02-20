🔥Britain's most delayed train station revealed… with two-thirds of services late🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Lancaster has been revealed as Britain’s worst railway station for delayed trains – with almost two thirds of services arriving late.

The station has seen 63.5 per cent of its trains arriving late over the past year, while commuter trains at peak hours are delayed 72 per cent of the time.

Lancaster station is on the Glasgow to London West Coast Mainline, and is used by more than 2.1million people every year.

The data was revealed in a Freedom of Information request, sent by management software firm RotaCloud to Network Rail, for punctuality at Britain’s 2,566 train stations from January 2019.

The second highest was Wakefield Westgate, which has 63 per cent of its trains delayed, followed by Durham and Manchester Oxford Road, both with 62.8 per cent.

Millions of passengers – mostly in the north – also suffer lengthy delays at Meadowhall in Sheffield, Smethwick Galton Bridge in Birmingham, Inverkeithing in Fife and Stalybridge in Greater Manchester, which all have figures above 60 per cent.

Cardiff Bay was found to be Britain’s most reliable station with just 6.4 per cent of trains late, followed by Falmer in East Sussex, with 6.9 per cent.

Chingford and Heathrow Terminal Five were London’s most on time stations, both with 9.1 per cent of trains late.

Co-founder James Lintern said: “Being headquartered in York, a city notorious for problem commuting and 15th on the list of unreliable stations, our staff have had issues getting into the office on time for a long while.

“Our solution was to introduce flexible working, and as long as our staff are here for our core hours, they can now come and go as they please, something that has greatly relieved the pressure on our team.

“We wanted to take a deeper look into the reliability of the country’s trains, and we built our ‘punctuality tool’ to highlight the sheer volume of delays, cancellations and general lateness in the rail network.

“The country’s hardworking railway staff are spread paper thin, and we didn’t build this tool to give them more of a bashing than they’re already getting.

“But if it can help illustrate the scope of this problem in a more relatable way, especially to other employers in some of the worst affected areas.”