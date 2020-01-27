🔥Britain’s Killer Motorways Panorama – Everything you need to know🔥

The Panorama team is back with a new half-hour documentary – this time focusing on the growing trend for ‘smart motorways’ around the country.

Here’s everything you need to know about the program…

When is Britain’s Killer Motorways on TV?

The documentary will air on Monday 27th January 2020, from 8.30pm on BBC One – except for in Wales, where it will instead be broadcast at 10.35pm.

There will be repeats on the BBC News Channel on Wednesday and Friday at 3.30am and on BBC Two at 1.45am on Saturday 1st February.

The documentary will also be available on BBC iPlayer shortly after it broadcasts.

What is Britain’s Killer Motorways about?

Hundreds of miles of motorways are being made smart by turning the hard shoulder into a live lane, but many experts think they are dangerous for cars that have broken down in them.

Panorama expert Richard Bilton speaks to the families of crash victims and asks whether Britain’s motorways are becoming death traps.