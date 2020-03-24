🔥Britain's Got Talent finals postponed during coronavirus outbreak🔥

The Britain’s Got Talent finals will be postponed until later in the year, ITV has confirmed.

Pre-recorded audition shows will air in the next few weeks.

A statement from ITV said: “We have been working with the brilliant production teams at Thames and Syco to find a way of making the live finals work, which were due to be broadcast at the end of May.

“However, in light of the latest government health guidelines and in line with our priority of safeguarding the wellbeing of everyone involved in our programmes, production of the live shows cannot go ahead as planned. The live finals will therefore be broadcast later in the year.”