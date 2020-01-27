🔥‘Britain’s bravest police officer’ recalls horrifying moment he was repeatedly slashed with a two-foot machete🔥

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

A police officer recalled the harrowing moment he realised he was being hacked by a man wielding a machete on today’s This Morning.

PC Stuart Outten joined Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby to talk about how Muhammad Rodwan slashed him six times after he was pulled over for driving his van without insurance last year.

‘We tried to explain to him repeatedly, “You’ve got no insurance, we need to talk to you about the fact there’s no insurance” and he was not engaging with me at all,’ Stuart began as he revealed the attack.’

Explaining that he stood in the way of the car door, Stuart added that he was then punched twice in the face.

‘That’s when I arrested him for assaulting police,’ he continued. ‘And then he tried to dive into the back of the van.

‘We then started struggling as I tried to detain him, put him into my own van and take him into custody. He then broke out my grip, grabbed a machete and turned around and started hitting me on my head.’

Phil asked: ‘When did you know he had a machete?’

‘After the fourth or fifth strike to the head when I noticed my head was getting really wet but it wasn’t raining,’ Stuart replied.

‘Instead of looking at him, I looked at his hand to see what he was hitting me with.’

This Morning fans were shocked by the police officer’s bravery

What a brave man and so humble.

He’s the best of the Police and the best of all of us.

Thank God for him and all of the emergency services that keep us safe.#ThisMorning #itv — Mathew Hulbert (@HulbertMathew) January 27, 2020

Give this man a medal what a brave officer deserves all respect! #ThisMorning — Sirmattington (@sirmattington24) January 27, 2020

Watching this amazing police officer on @thismorning and I’m in awe. What a brave young man, I’m so glad we have officers like him protecting us #ThisMorning — Susie Lauren (@PeggySuse) January 27, 2020

This man is so so brave so scary the things the police have to deal with they’re superhero’s #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/Zhq1uzihYE — 💭 ASHLEY 💭 (@bramwell_ashley) January 27, 2020

Policemen don’t get enough respect or credit in this country. Incredible story. Can’t believe he was questioned about using his taser when he was being attacked by a man using a MACHETE!! #ThisMorning — Z O E (@Lil_MiSi) January 27, 2020

this officer is amazing it’s police officers like this that reassure my faith in the police force he deserves endless awards #ThisMorning — lewis (@lewisa95) January 27, 2020

This Morning audiences were seriously impressed by Stuart’s bravery and rushed to social media to compliment him.

‘What a brave man and so humble. He’s the best of the police and the best of all of us. Thank God for him and all of the emergency services that keep us safe,’ wrote one.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another added: ‘Watching this amazing police officer on @thismorning and I’m in awe. What a brave young man, I’m so glad we have officers like him protecting us.’

Rodwan has been jailed for 16 years and is set to serve a further three years on extended license.

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV.





