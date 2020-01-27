🔥Britain’s biggest cruise operator is becoming ‘Butlins on Sea’, Which? survey finds🔥

One of Britain’s largest cruise operators has been likened by passengers to “Butlins on sea” amid claims the company has gone “downmarket”, according to a new survey.
Customers who have repeatedly travelled with P&O Cruises told Which? that its “unrivaled” standards had slipped in its annual survey published on Monday.
The company received a two-star rating for “social atmosphere”, the joint lowest score out of 20 liners surveyed, with passengers describing the ship’s pool areas as “overrun” and “a nightmare”.
In the most damning criticism, travellers said the liner had become a “downmarket company, priced accordingly” and was akin to “Butlins on sea”. A P&O Cruises spokesman said the company was “relentless” in its efforts to improve the experience for guests.
The company was given an overall customer score of 71 per cent, following ratings in 12 categories which include price per night, on-board facilities, food and drink and entertainment. The score was the fifth lowest on a par with Royal Caribbean and Marella.
P&O received no five-star ratings in the categories but was commended for its customer service and its itinerary offered to travellers. P&O passengers told Which? they liked the ease of flight-free travel, while some enjoyed comedy acts ‘straight from the 1970s’.
But others complained of expensive add-ons with wi-fi costing up to £24.95 a day.
The consumer group warned cruise holidaymakers looking for good value are better off choosing a “boutique” liner offering all-inclusive packages instead of “bargain” brands as add-ons such as expensive food and drink packages can drive up costs.
Viking Ocean Cruises recorded the best customer score with 93 per cent, while Swiss liner MSC Cruises was rated the worst with a score of 57 per cent.
Rory Boland, Which? Travel Editor, said: “Cruises shouldn’t be about long queues, expensive extras and rubbish excursions, especially when you’ve already forked out thousands of pounds for your trip and have limited choice about how you spend your time and money on board.
“Bargain headline prices often mean dubious add-ons once you set sail. A far better experience was had by those who paid for an all-inclusive cruise where pricier upfront tickets will give you peace of mind and might actually leave you paying less overall.”
On its website, P&O says that its fleet of ships, which travel around the world, “epitomises the best of modern British cruising and offers an unrivaled holiday experience”. The cruise line is part of Carnival. A P&O Cruises spokesman said: “We work relentlessly to improve and enhance the guest experience for P&O Cruises guests across all our ships.
“We continue to see cruising rise in popularity across all demographics and age ranges, many of whom have learned to appreciate cruising by going on cruises with their families while growing up and who are attracted to the flexibility and choice available on cruises from discovery to dining; exploration, knowledge, learning and adventures on shore.”
In May, the company will launch its new flagship ship, Iona, which includes a three-deck atrium and a “SkyDome”, billed as a world first at sea, which will see entertainment space for aerial performers and live acts.