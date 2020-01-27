🔥Britain’s best gastropubs of 2020, revealed – and the top spot is in London…🔥

The UK pub scene may finally be on the up again; figures released last week revealed the overall number of pubs and bars rose by 315 last year, the first increase since 2007, according to the Office of National Statistics.

Britain’s thriving pub scene was celebrated by the Estrella Damm 50 Best Gastropubs list, published today.

The list, compiled using hundreds of votes from food writers, critics and gastropub chefs, honours the very best eating and drinking establishments across the country.

In at the top spot, is London’s only Michelin-starred gastropub, The Harwood Arms in London, one of just seven London pubs to make it into the top 50. As well as attaining the highest position in the list, head chef Sally Abé also retained the 10-year-old pub’s Michelin star last year.

“In the past couple of years there’s been a shift away from super fine dining. People want to come in big groups and have a beer, to relax and not worry about the rules. For that reason, I think the gastropub has a bright future,” commented Abé prior to winning.

Telegraph columnist Stephen Harris’s Michelin-starred The Sportsman was pushed only one place down into second, after winning the accolade last year, for the third time.