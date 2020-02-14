🔥'Britain is exposed to the threat of missile attacks'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Senior military figures are growing concerned that Britain has no defence against ballistic and hypersonic missiles that could take out key sites.

Sources revealed to the Standard that a war-gaming exercise by a senior general concluded that targets including airfields and control centres could be destroyed within hours by a foreign power using conventional warheads.

One such scenario might arise if ­Russia tried to annex territory from an ally of Britain and used missile strikes to stop the UK and other states from responding until it was too late.

Only the Aster missile system on Type 45 destroyers could stop missiles that might accelerate to 5km a second, but the destroyers have a full-time role protecting the UK’s two aircraft carriers.

Lord West, the former chief of naval staff, pictured, said: “It is a very real threat and a genuine concern to those who want to maintain our defences.

Lord West of Spithead, former head of the Royal Navy (PA)

The range at which these weapons are fired is well beyond the range that the excellent Typhoon aircraft can operate.”

Dr Sidharth Kaushal, a research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies, said the Ministry of Defence’s traditional approach “is to assume long-range ballistic missiles are tipped with WMD [weapons of mass destruction], which are dealt with by the nuclear deterrent.

“However, there is a recognition that a power such as Russia might use conventionally tipped ballistic missiles to weaken our ability to respond in a crisis.”

The Russian general staff is known to have drawn up a “30-day victory” strategy for a month of chaos in which its army might grab territory and dig in.

Some MoD experts believe Moscow would not launch conventional missiles because Britain could respond in kind.

An MoD spokesman said: “The UK does not stand alone but alongside its Nato allies, who work closely together across air, sea, land, nuclear and cyber to deter threats and respond to crises.”