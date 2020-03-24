🔥Britain faces first day of most stringent lockdown seen in peacetime in bid to curb coronavirus outbreak🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Britons are facing the first day of the most stringent peacetime measures on their daily lives after Boris Johnson announced police-enforced restrictions on movement to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

The Prime Minister on Monday night ordered people only to leave their homes under a list of “very limited purposes”, banned public gatherings of more than two people and ordered the closure of non-essential shops.

Speaking from Downing Street, Mr Johnson said the country faced a “moment of national emergency” and staying at home was necessary to protect the NHS, save lives and tackle “the biggest threat this country has faced for decades”.

He said the measures will be “under constant review” and will be considered for relaxation in three weeks if the evidence allows.

Police will have powers to hand out fines to any not following the new rules and disperse any public gatherings.

The last time the UK was asked to adjust its behaviour this radically was more than 70 years ago in the Second World War.

Britons have been ordered to only leave their homes to shop for basic necessities “as infrequently as possible”, and to only perform one form of exercise a day.

They can also seek medical help, provide care to a vulnerable person or travel to work if “absolutely necessary”.

“That’s all – these are the only reasons you should leave your home,” he said.

“You should not be meeting friends. If your friends ask you to meet, you should say no. You should not be meeting family members who do not live in your home.”

A failure to follow the rules could see police dispersing gatherings and imposing fines, which Government officials said would start at £30.

After the UK death toll hit 335, the PM also ordered the immediate closure of non-essential stores including those selling electronics and clothing.

He also said any ceremonies, such as weddings and baptisms, would be banned but funerals could still go ahead.

The Prime Minister also ordered a ban on all public gatherings of more than two people – other than those they live with.

Other premises to join pubs and restaurants in being closed are libraries, playgrounds, outdoor gyms, places of worship and hotels.

The government faced mounting pressures on Monday to impose stricter measures to encourage social distancing after Britons parks and beaches were seen full of people at the weekend.

But, Mr Johnson has faced calls for further clarity over the restrictions as police chiefs warned of phone lines being inundated with calls on Monday night with questions about what movements are still permitted, while MPs also called for answers.

Lincolnshire Police warned of an “extremely high volume” of calls, and Humberside Chief Constable Lee Freeman said his force had received “a number of calls” on the subject which he said he was unable to answer.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “There now needs to be clear guidance to employers and workers about which workplaces should close – and the Government must close the loopholes to give security to all workers, including the self-employed, as well as renters and mortgage holders.”

On Monday, the UK death toll jumped to 335 as confirmed cases soared by 967 to 6,650.