🔥Britain can be a pioneer on regulation of the internet🔥

Mention “internet” and “regulation” in the same sentence and a lot of people freak out. If we listen to some in the tech community, any kind of government interference threatens the fast-paced innovation we see in the gadgets we use every day. So it was a bold move this week for the UK Government to announce proposals to regulate platforms that host user-generated content. Specifically, it seems they are proposing media regulator Ofcom take on this new role; that a duty of care be imposed on social media companies to remove illegal content; and that failure to do so could lead to fines, and directors at these companies could be held personally liable.

I welcome these proposals. I have been campaigning for internet legislation in the US for a long time. Almost 20 years ago, I set up Common Sense Media to provide ratings and reviews for films, TV shows and books, to help guide parents. These ratings are now industry standard in the US on pay TV, and are available in Britain through Sky Q. Our digital literacy programmes are used in thousands of schools, on both sides of the Atlantic.

Common Sense got going before YouTube, Facebook and Twitter — before unpoliced platforms and user-generated content allowed millions of offensive and illegal posts and videos to go online. We now know much more about the insidious effects of this content, not just on our children, but on the spread of extremism, and even on democratic processes. Newspapers such as the Evening Standard are subject to the laws of the land, including libel. Broadcasters in the UK are tightly regulated, so they don’t show inappropriate content. However, until now, multi-billion-dollar social media companies have been left to police themselves.

It hasn’t worked. Something needs to be done. Of course, the devil will be in the detail and no one is pretending regulating the billions of videos and social media posts that appear online will be easy. And no one should dismiss the efforts being made by some social media platforms to clean up their acts. But it is not acceptable that one part of the media should be exempt from the law, when all other parts are subject to it. However much some of us might wish for a world where companies are capable of regulating themselves, the only way to ensure we make real progress is through government action.

These groundbreaking proposals show Britain is willing to act. And for once, where the UK leads, the US may follow. We recently helped California — the home of Silicon Valley — pass a tough new data privacy law inspired by those used in the UK and elsewhere in Europe. Many more US states are set to act. Several Congress members have proposed clear new federal laws to protect privacy and protect children. They’ll be encouraged by what they see happening here.

Jim Steyer is CEO of Common Sense Media and author of Talking Back To Facebook: The Common Sense Guide To Raising Kids In The Digital Age

